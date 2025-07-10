XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in XPO by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

