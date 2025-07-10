Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,739,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

