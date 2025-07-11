1,172 Shares in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.4%

RACE stock opened at $497.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $509.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.