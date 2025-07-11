11,922 Shares in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.32 on Friday. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

