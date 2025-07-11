13,416 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,522,000 after buying an additional 863,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,129,000 after buying an additional 555,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,793,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,703,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period.

BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

