17,450 Shares in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLO. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

BATS ICLO opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.