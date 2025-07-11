2,516 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $145.73 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

