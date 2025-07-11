2,811 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $151.13.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.13.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

