3,424 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.