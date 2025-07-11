3,995 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.76 per share, with a total value of $307,563.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:MATX opened at $113.58 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.