5,186 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the sale, the director owned 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,262 shares of company stock worth $14,146,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

