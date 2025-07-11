A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of A. O. Smith worth $78,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,985,000 after acquiring an additional 148,432 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after acquiring an additional 417,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

