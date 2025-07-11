Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,787.76. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALG opened at $226.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

