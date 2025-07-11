Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allegion alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Allegion by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.