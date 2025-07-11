Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 27,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

