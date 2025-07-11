Amalgamated Bank Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 818,354 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $346,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 38.1% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 450.90 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $4,500,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,267. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

