Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 227,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 606,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

