Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,995,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,064,992,706.50. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

