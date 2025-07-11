Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

