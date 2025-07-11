Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

