Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Amcor worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amcor by 11,326.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.82 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.37.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

