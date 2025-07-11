Analyzing TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) & Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 11.23% 28.52% 13.29% Quanex Building Products 1.05% 10.02% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TopBuild and Quanex Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 3 8 0 2.73 Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

TopBuild currently has a consensus price target of $387.27, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Quanex Building Products has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Quanex Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than TopBuild.

TopBuild has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TopBuild and Quanex Building Products”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $5.33 billion 2.07 $622.60 million $19.77 19.47 Quanex Building Products $1.28 billion 0.75 $33.06 million $0.59 35.41

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Quanex Building Products. TopBuild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanex Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TopBuild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TopBuild beats Quanex Building Products on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products. The company also offers insulation installation services for fiberglass batts and rolls, blown-in loose fill fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, and blown-in loose fill cellulose applications. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates installation branches and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.