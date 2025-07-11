AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of AptarGroup worth $90,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,941,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $563,639.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,748.84. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

