AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $73,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

