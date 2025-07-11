Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $732.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 177.05, a P/E/G ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $830.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

