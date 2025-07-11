Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.