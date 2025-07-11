Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 23,299 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $76,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $58.28 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,716.10. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,872. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

