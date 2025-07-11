Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 53,927 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Chord Energy worth $83,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,984,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CHRD opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $181.17.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHRD

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.