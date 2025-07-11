Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Ryder System worth $75,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

R stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.84 and a 12 month high of $177.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

