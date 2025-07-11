Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $83,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

