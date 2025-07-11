Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 980,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 343.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $87,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

