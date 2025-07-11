Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $85,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

JLL stock opened at $259.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

