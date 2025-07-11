Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $82,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get XPO alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 425,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

XPO Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:XPO opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.