Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $91,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after acquiring an additional 708,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after buying an additional 810,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 967,842 shares in the company, valued at $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $45.17 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.72.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

