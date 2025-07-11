Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.86 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $73,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

