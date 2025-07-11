Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.39 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $74,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of WAL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

