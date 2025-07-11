Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.19 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $75,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $2,642,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $221,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,131.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,940.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

