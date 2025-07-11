Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.82 Million Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Penumbra worth $76,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 36.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $491,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 229.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.18.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,791.45. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $151,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,603.90. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,734,215. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.07.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

