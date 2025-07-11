Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $78.61 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $78,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $256.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.71 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

