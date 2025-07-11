Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.26 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Brixmor Property Group worth $80,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

