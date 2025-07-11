Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.02 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $81,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $299.00 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.79 and its 200-day moving average is $306.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 16.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $381,923.92. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total value of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock worth $16,333,474. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.