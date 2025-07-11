Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.94 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,083 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $81,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Performance Food Group by 34,133.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,158,197.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,899.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,195,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.