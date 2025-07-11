Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $90.32 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $90,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PNR opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

