Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.17 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $91,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 701,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,791,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.