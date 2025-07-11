Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of SouthState worth $89,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 29.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 28.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 162.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 25.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 23.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SouthState Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

Get Our Latest Report on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.