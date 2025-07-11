Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $86,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AAON alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This trade represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.