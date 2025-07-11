Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $87,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 135,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 68,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. SLM Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. SLM had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 21.05%. SLM’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

