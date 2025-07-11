Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Flowserve worth $73,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,209,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Flowserve by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after acquiring an additional 258,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 714,063 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $54.21 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.