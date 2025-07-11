Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $79,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 890.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 232.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.93.

WCN opened at $182.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.61. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

