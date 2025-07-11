Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,542 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $87,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 116.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

